A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m. CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO