ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Ricky Hatton’s comeback fight against Marco Antonio Barrera aged 43 rescheduled with new date confirmed

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NWe3_0gE97Gv900

RICKY HATTON has confirmed that his comeback is STILL ON as he announced his exhibition fight with Marco Antonio Barrera has been rescheduled for November 12.

The boxing legend, 43, was set to return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight at the AO Arena Manchester on July 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FcSO_0gE97Gv900
A new date has been set for Ricky Hatton’s comeback fight Credit: Mark Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0BqZ_0gE97Gv900
He will face Marco Antonio Barrera on November 12 Credit: Getty

Hatton had shed a staggering two stone for it and even sparred with son Campbell to prepare - only for it to get called off earlier this week.

The clash was canned after Hughie Fury, headlining a Sky Sports show at the same Manchester venue on the same night, fell ill, with his fight against Michael Hunter also axed.

However, The Hitman has now revealed a new date for his showdown with Barrera on Instagram.

He wrote: “Gutted the fight fell through. I’d worked so f***ing hard. But I’m staying at it.

“Me & Marco Antonio Barrera will be back in November. The show still goes on, passing all me experience on to my son.”

Hatton, who famously ballooned up between fights, had left no stone unturned in preparation for his showdown with Mexican great Barrera.

Hatton ditched booze and junk food - sticking to a strict diet.

He even proudly revealed he can now "hide behind a lamppost" after a sensational two-stone weight loss in the last seven weeks - with pal Tyson Fury piling on the praise.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

Following his incredible transformation, Ricky even sparred with pro son Campbell, 21, before sharing his pride on Twitter.

Captioning two pictures of the pair in the ring together, the Hitman wrote: “Very emotional day for me as a father today. Couldn’t be prouder of @campbellhatton anyway as everyone knows...

“But I never thought I’d see him turn pro and I especially never thought I’d be in a training camp sparring with him. Had many proud times over the years... that was up there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiC7f_0gE97Gv900
Ricky Hatton had been training with his son Campbell ahead of his return Credit: Instagram @rickyhitmanhatton

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Jake Paul Responds To Mike Tyson’s Call For A Fight ‘This Year’: ‘We Are Making It Happen’

Mike Tyson might want to fight Jake Paul but under one condition. The YouTuber is also interested in making the fight happen. Jake Paul is set to make his ring return in August but it appears that he would already be working on his next fight. Following Mike Tyson’s call for a showdown in a recent TV guesting, “The Problem Child” acknowledged and it looks like a fight is about to happen.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Antonio Barrera
Person
Hughie Fury
Person
Ricky Hatton
Person
Tyson Fury
MiddleEasy

Logan Paul Boasts He’ll Take Out Paddy Pimblett When They Meet In UFC, Claims Floyd Mayweather Owes Him About $5M

Logan Paul is confident about finishing Paddy Pimblett in a UFC fight. “The Maverick” insists that Floyd Mayweather still owes him a lump sum of money. Logan Paul has begun generating buzz once again as he doubled down on his interest to join the UFC. The internet star got his sights locked on “loud mouth” Paddy Pimbkett as he believes a fight between him and “The Baddy” would be a sell-out. More importantly, Paul is positive about beating the UFC rising star.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Phil Hawes issues apology to Daniel Cormier following post-fight argument at UFC Austin: “I apologize. DC, please don’t beat me up”

Phil Hawes has apologised to Daniel Cormier following their argument after Hawes’ win over Deron Winn last weekend. At UFC Austin on Saturday night, Phil Hawes managed to return to winning ways with a nice TKO victory against Deron Winn with the finish coming just prior to the end of the second round. The 33-year-old was coming off the back of a knockout loss to Chris Curtis and certainly rebounded in style, taking his professional mixed martial arts record to 12-3.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Sky Sports#Mexican
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
518K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy