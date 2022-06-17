One block of Second Street to close three days next week

Traffic on U.S. Highway 30 was briefly limited to just two lanes Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle crash. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the Maple Street intersection at approximately 1:56 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Brent Lloyd of Glidden, was traveling eastbound on the highway and did not notice a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by 57-year-old Steven Sweeney of West Des Moines, that had stopped for traffic ahead of him. The pickup truck collided with the rear of the Sweeney SUV, resulting in disabling damage to the Lloyd vehicle. Sweeney was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Lloyd was cited for failure to maintain control.

CARROLL, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO