Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Sean Payton rumors, backs Mike McCarthy

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Ever since Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints, there's been a lot of speculation that the Cowboys would move on from head coach Mike McCarthy in order to bring in Payton.

As we all know by now, Payton will still be around the sport during the 2022 NFL season but not on the sidelines coaching. The 58-year-old will be an in-studio analyst on Fox's pre and post-game shows during Jimmy Johnson's off days.

Meanwhile, Payton continues to be connected to the Cowboys despite the Joneses insisting that they aren't thinking about bringing him in to replace McCarthy. At the press conference to announce that AT&T Stadium was selected to host 2026 World Cup matches, Jones was asked again about his head coach's job security.

“Sean Payton shouldn't be out there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic . “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece."

Should the Cowboys fail to get out of the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2022-23, it's fair to wonder if Dallas will then decide to move on from McCarthy. But Jones isn't having any of that discussion right now.

"Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl. And he's got an opportunity to win other Super Bowls. That's really the measurement of it. Not just for me, but it's an eternity between right now and this time next year in our game, and I'm not trying to be dramatic. That's what I should dwell on. … Mike is not only here but he's in the best position, in my mind, to lead this team as coach. he is very qualified to win a Super Bowl. He has the kind of qualities as a person and individually that I really want to work with. And I know his players feel the very same way and his coaching staff feels the same way. So I feel good about Mike. And it shouldn't be part of a conversation right now as to where Mike is relative to Sean Payton. That shouldn't be there. I don't have that there any placed in my mind."

