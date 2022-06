Mid-Continent Public Library’s Lee’s Summit Branch (150 NW Oldham Pkwy., Lee’s Summit, Mo.) is now open after just over a year of construction. The newly renovated building received a nearly 5,000-square-foot expansion in addition to a variety of other upgrades. The Library will host a rededication ceremony at the branch on Thursday, June 30, at 9:00 a.m. to celebrate the building’s new chapter.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO