Taft, OK

1In Custody 2 Other Charged In Connection To Taft Memorial Day Festival Shooting

By News On 6
 4 days ago
A person is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a Memorial Day Festival in Taft, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI Agents arrested Kendall Alexander on Friday morning and are still searching for Gervorise Warrior and Keshawn Jackson.

According to the OSBI, warrants were obtained through the Muskogee County District Attorney's office for Warrior, Jackson, and Alexander for involvement in the shooting. The OSBI says all three individuals have been charged with one count of murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill

Skylar Dewayne Bucker surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, May 29, for his role in the shooting

The OSBI says the investigation is ongoing.

Taft, OK
Crime & Safety
