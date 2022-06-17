ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

Blood drive to take place in Forsyth

By AJ Fahr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be on location for a blood drive in Forsyth on Monday, June 20. The blood drive will take place at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1000 State Highway...

Appreciation event held for EMS and firefighters

The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters. On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Branson AquaPlex free swim day Wednesday June 21

Branson Parks and Recreation is holding a Free Swim Day at the Branson AquaPlex on Wednesday, June 22, from noon until 6 p.m. The event is being presented by Track Family Fun Parks. The free swim is on a first-come, first-served basis, and admission will be cut off when the...
BRANSON, MO
Branson Parks offering memorial bench and tree program

Branson area residents looking to create a lasting memorial to a loved one will have the opportunity to plant a tree or commission a memorial bench in one of the city’s parks. A Memorial Bench and Memorial Tree Program is being offered by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
BRANSON, MO
Demolition Derby returning to Taney County Fairgrounds

Oklahoma Boy Promotions are returning to Forsyth this Saturday for the first Demolition Derby of 2022 at the Taney County Fairgrounds. The Saturday, June 25, event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for spectators are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Forsyth, MO
Parade of Lights celebrates Law Enforcement Week

A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing. Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson. “It’s great to...
BRANSON, MO
Branson alderman holding study session on homelessness

The Branson Board of Aldermen will be holding a special study session on Thursday, June 23, to examine the city’s homelessness and panhandling issues. According to a staff report authorized by interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall, the session will focus on “details related to these issues, mitigation efforts, and community support resources available in our community.”
BRANSON, MO
Finding balance with Stand Up Paddle Yoga

Find balance with a unique exercising experience on Table Rock Lake. Ozarks SUP Yoga is a floating mobile yoga studio, which provides its clients several classes, workshops and retreats no matter the experience of the client. Their services combine the art of yoga with the tranquility of being on the lake with paddle boards, according to their website.
HOLLISTER, MO
Table Rock Art Guild Gallery moved to Branson West

A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
BRANSON WEST, MO
Hollister teachers continue education to help classrooms

Two Hollister teachers have graduated from the Missouri State University’s Computer Science Opportunities, Development, and Education in Rural Schools (CODERS) Project. Brandy Retasket and Holly Neal recently graduated from the project, according to a press release from the Hollister School District. Retasket is a sixth grade science teacher at...
HOLLISTER, MO
Kimberling City Police Officer wins title in pageant

Kimberling City Law Enforcement Officer Alexis Hobbs took part in a unique pageant dedicated to first responders and won in the Law Enforcement category this past weekend. The first-ever First Responders Fundraiser & Pageant presented by Miss American Diamonds Pageant was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 18, according to the Miss American Diamonds Pageant Facebook page. The pageant was open to women serving the front lines in their communities. It included categories for firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
Branson aldermen approve salary structure for leadership

The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval. Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.
BRANSON, MO
Seitz to formally launch re-election bid Sunday June 26

Rep. Brian Seitz announced he will formally launch his re-election campaign with a rally at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters this Sunday. The rally will be “unlike any other” according to a press release, featuring live-entertainment, special guest speakers, and appearances by multiple elected officials and candidates.
BRANSON, MO
Sawyer Brown: Country music icons to headline Black Oak Amp on Friday

The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe will once again play host to American Country Music Superstars Sawyer Brown as they return to the area on Friday, June 24, for the first time in years. The history of the historic music venue and the award-winning band goes back nearly 40 years.
BRANSON, MO
June 19 & 20, 2022 Powerboat Nationals Round Two Results

Powerboat Nationals is returned to Branson this past weekend for Round Two of its 2022 Liqui Moly Formula Light Series. The Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, racing events once again took place at the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo. Grand Prix ProTunnel Class Round Two Winners: First Place-...
BRANSON, MO
BRAC to present Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR

The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting six public performances of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR. this week at the Historic Owen Theatre. The cast of the production features the 71 young actors between the ages of 6 and 18 who have spent the last three weeks training for the show with the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre Institute. Divided into two separate casts, the future entertainers spent their days improving their talents and self esteem.
BRANSON, MO

