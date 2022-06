Downtown Roswell is known for its historic charm, walkable eateries, and fun community events like Restaurant Week and Alive in Roswell. But one tavern, in particular, is garnering attention, attracting people near and far to Canton Street. 1920 Tavern, named after the year in which the building was built, provides all the historic charm while serving up classic dishes with a modern twist. People are not keeping quiet about this classy speakeasy located in the heart of Roswell, as it’s fresh-to-table creations and craft libations are the talk of the town.

