Columbus, OH

How can I get promoted?

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Most employees want to know the job they're in offers opportunities for...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Elder abuse: How to identify scams, and who to call for help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once leaders and caretakers, elderly people can be fiercely independent and proud. This can make it difficult to see what’s really happening in their lives. Isolation, rapid technological advances, a lack of adequate income, and a fractured social network can make elderly people vulnerable. Declining health only adds to this. In […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: We will ‘do everything’ to keep power on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more hot weather in this week’s forecast, AEP, the source of electricity for a large portion of central Ohio, said it will “do everything” to avoid the large number of severe outages experienced last week. According to a statement from AEP, repairs have been made to the damage done by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio expands bill assistance program due to recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.   AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany set to give 30-year tax abatement for Intel’s ‘mega-project’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – New Albany is set to pass its longest tax abatement ever for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus. The California-based tech giant is scheduled to receive a 30-year, 100% property tax exemption for land improvements, pending approval at Tuesday’s city council meeting, according to city council documents. Typically, projects […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pride Weekend a boon for Columbus businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Colorful crowds packed Columbus businesses Saturday to celebrate Pride Weekend, and business owners said the weekend fall in the top five busiest periods of the year. Business owners said having Pride back in person and in full swing after two years feels like a rebirth, and a profitable weekend is exactly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Preparing for the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced they will open cooling centers at seven community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3zYzv6y.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Action Coach
NBC4 Columbus

Agave and Rye to open Grandview location Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Agave and Rye will open its second Columbus location Wednesday in Grandview, at 1295 Grandview Avenue.  Originating in Covington, Kentucky, Agave and Rye opened its first Columbus location in the Short North earlier this month, adding to a catalog of locations spanning four states.  “[Agave and Rye] is known for everything […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two Columbus residents injured in NYC taxi crash

Two Columbus residents injured in NYC taxi crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/39A0FpX. NBC4, United Way of Central Ohio launch 2022 Stuff …. Agave and Rye to open Grandview location Wednesday. 5 planets align in a rare parade this week. Ohio State introduces new baseball coach Bill Mosiello. Man driving utility vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bracing for sweltering temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is getting ready for more above-average temperatures, with residents, non-profit organizations, and the city pitching in to keep cool. Some city community centers will once again be doubling as cooling centers, and certain pools and splash pads around the city will have extended hours. For the second week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus zoo mourns loss of elephant

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old Asian elephant has died from a viral infection at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday. Beco died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) at 11 a.m. Beco first showed signs of illness Thursday, with his handlers noticing he was “uncharacteristically lethargic,” the zoo said in a press release. Beco received […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bullet strikes back of seat, hits driver

COLUMBUS Ohio (WCMH) — A woman shot in the back during a road rage attack flagged down Columbus Police on Sunday night asking for help. Two people were in the car driving on I-670 westbound at Neil Avenue at about 8:30 on Sunday evening. A person in another car drove recklessly behind them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Pride March and Festival

Columbus Pride March and Festival. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/39zgVHD. 3 men, including two teens, shot in the Short North. Columbus “Crime of the Week”: Fatal shooting in January …. 3 hospitalized after downtown Columbus shooting. Overnight Weather Forecast 6-18-2022. Columbus communities gather to celebrate Juneteenth.
COLUMBUS, OH

