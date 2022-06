The Maryland Horse Foundation issued the following press release on June 20, 2022:. The Maryland Horse Foundation (MHF) is proud to announce the launch of a newly designed MarylandHorse.com website. This redesign was completed in partnership with the Maryland Horse Industry Board and funded by a grant from the Rural Maryland Council. The refreshed MarylandHorse.com website features a sortable directory connecting users to a variety of resources in addition to an events calendar tracking Maryland Horse happenings.

