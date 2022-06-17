Dikos expects Gregory to start
When asked Wednesday about his starting pitcher for Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game against Indianapolis Cathedral, Penn High School baseball coach Greg Dikos wasn’t hesitant with an answer.
“It looks like Ben Gregory,” said the 34th-year coach of the Kingsmen, whose 25-6 squad faces the 18-10-2 Fighting Irish tonight at 8 p.m. at Victory Field in Indianapolis. “Ben Gregory is coming on strong. He’s hot right now and he’s a senior. He had a great year for us last year and he started off slow this year because of the arm injury. Now, he looks like he’s running on all four cylinders.
Comments / 0