Dikos expects Gregory to start

Penn senior Ben Gregory is expected to start for the Kingsmen in today’s Class 4A state title game. Here, Gregory pitches against Zionsville in the LaPorte Semistate game J. Tyler Klassen

When asked Wednesday about his starting pitcher for Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game against Indianapolis Cathedral, Penn High School baseball coach Greg Dikos wasn’t hesitant with an answer.

“It looks like Ben Gregory,” said the 34th-year coach of the Kingsmen, whose 25-6 squad faces the 18-10-2 Fighting Irish tonight at 8 p.m. at Victory Field in Indianapolis. “Ben Gregory is coming on strong. He’s hot right now and he’s a senior. He had a great year for us last year and he started off slow this year because of the arm injury. Now, he looks like he’s running on all four cylinders.