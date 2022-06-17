FROM THE PUBLISHER | Father's Day, amalgamated

Father’s Day, 21st century style.

My wife Angie’s making a Mexican feast for me — her very Anglo husband — and her dad and her brother. Her dad just turned 80; her brother has two toddlers. He also has a son who’s married and expecting a baby, and a daughter who just got back from Ecuador. And a stepdaughter who’s…somwhere in Europe. World traveler.

I drove Friday over to Angie’s ex-husband’s house to get his truck, then drove that truck up to his dad’s house to pick up a trailer, so that we could help move Angie’s oldest son out of a rental place on Houston Street. We’ll store his stuff for awhile, partly at our house, partly at his dad’s house. His dad’s girlfriend’s son is also living over there, so it’s complicated.

You following this? If not, don’t worry. That’s the point.

The Father’s Day shindig at our place will also include my nephew, who’s wrapping up at K-State next fall, a young man I helped raise. My daughter will be there; my two sons are on either coast and — oh, heck, I’m sure they’ll call. Actually I’m never entirely sure where the older one is, but, well, what’s the difference? He’s right here, on my phone.

My co-dad — Angie’s ex-husband, the guy with the truck — might come over for a bit, too. And his dad, the guy with the trailer. My wife’s ex-father-in-law. What does that make him to me? I don’t know, but whatever it is, there’s a “father” in that title.

My three stepkids will be there, although they’ll also probably go over to their dad’s later. Along with their dad’s dad, probably. My co-ex-in-law-father-something.

Also at least three dogs at our place, possibly as many as six.

My own dad just fought off COVID, thanks to good hospital care, vaccines and pure stubbornness. But, being a little bored and a lot lonely after my mom’s death two years ago, he hauled off and traveled to the east coast himself this week, and so he’ll be recuperating at home from all that on Father’s Day. Besides, although he made a second career out of work in Latin America, he’s not much on Mexican food. Or dogs. I’ll call him, as I do every day.

My brother, who’s in Colorado, will, too, just as he regularly does. He’s got the struggle of dealing with that distance. He’s got his own kids, and his own story not too dissimilar from the one I’m telling here.

I assume by now this has all washed over you. I could explain in more depth, but that’s not really the point.

The point is that fatherhood takes a lot of forms. Maybe it always has, but it’s just particularly evident to me now, contemplating all the crisscrossing lines.

We’re an odd amalgamation. But, the more I look around, the more I realize that most families really are, too.

So, for Father’s Day, 2022, I say: Here’s to fathers, in all the myriad forms they take.