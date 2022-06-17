ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

TV host, comedian Trevor Noah will play Illinois State Fair

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trevor Noah, host of the "The Daily Show" will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August...

CBS News

Behind the scenes with Trevor Noah

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl profiles Trevor Noah, a stand-up comedian and host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. On television, the biracial South African brings an international dimension to late-night comedy. Off screen, the 60 Minutes team found, Noah is quick to find humor in daily life and frequently riffs on jokes he makes up on the spot.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Katt Williams Suggests He May Be Partially To Blame for People Attacking Comedians

Comic legend Katt Williams believes he may have some blame for people believing it’s acceptable to attack comedians. In a recent interview with Okayplayer, the 50-year-old comic recalls a 2018 altercation with Lamorris Smith, husband of former V103 radio personality Wanda. Williams, a guest of the Frank Ski and Wanda Show, began exchanging playful insults with the host, until they stopped being playful. The back-and-forth came to a halt once Lamorris stepped in and they exchanged their own words.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Trevor Noah
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Premiere Date for New Daytime Talk Show

Click here to read the full article. Newfound EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has revealed the premiere date for her upcoming daytime talk show. The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was first announced in March, will arrive via syndication to 95 percent of the U.S. starting September 12 — and as Hudson noted on social media, that also happens to be her birthday. I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! pic.twitter.com/YzIrUgmCp4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 16, 2022 The singer’s foray into daytime...
CELEBRITIES
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Opinion: Funniest Comedians in History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."
Black Enterprise

They’re Back! Trailer For Hit Show ‘The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1’ Featuring Mike Epps, Kim Fields & Wanda Sykes Released

A trailer for the upcoming season of the Netflix comedy series, The Upshaws has been released ahead of the June 29 debut. The series stars stand-up comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes as well as television sitcom legend, Kim Fields. Netflix describes the situation comedy as a show that focuses on a working-class Black family living in Indiana as they struggle to make life and things work in their favor. Attempting to make it right without the blueprints to do it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’ Star Tim Allen Kept This Big-Ticket Souvenir From the Classic Sitcom

Tim Allen aka Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor kept perhaps the ultimate prop from his classic 90s comedy series Home Improvement. Younger audiences know Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. Others likely know Allen for his more recent sitcom Last Man Standing. Allen has also been extremely successful in the world of film, with hits like The Santa Clause trilogy, Wild Hogs and cult classic Galaxy Quest. However, those of us around in the 90s were likely introduced to Allen as the lead of powerhouse comedy Home Improvement.
TV SERIES
