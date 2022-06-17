TV host, comedian Trevor Noah will play Illinois State Fair
Trevor Noah, host of the "The Daily Show" will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August...www.thetelegraph.com
Trevor Noah, host of the "The Daily Show" will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August...www.thetelegraph.com
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.https://www.thetelegraph.com/
Comments / 0