HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As with most scams, if you’re doing anything digitally, there’s a chance you’re also putting yourself at risk of falling victim to a scam. For this week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week, Josh Planos of the Better Business Bureau took some time to warn consumers about online buyer scams. Most of us by now have sold something on Facebook or eBay - or even used sites like Venmo to handle an online sale. However, sometimes that buyer on the other end of that transaction has no plans to buy your product.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO