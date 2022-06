According to studies, 1 in 10 seniors are victims of elder abuse. But experts say the problem is even more widespread. "For every reported case of elder abuse, the common understanding is there are multiple other cases that we don't know about. It is a very diverse area of crime unfortunately and abuse and it is one that is often hidden," said Anne Hoefgen, the Executive Director of Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota. Hoefgen advocates for elder abuse victims in the Red River Valley.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO