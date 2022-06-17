ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrifying new details of Denny’s mass shooting revealed by witness who fled to ‘save ourselves’ with victims identified

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE victims of a mass shooting at a Denny's have been identified, as witnesses who fled the scene to save themselves share new details.

The horrific event claimed the lives of four people who were at the restaurant in Juarez, Mexico which is just 10 miles away from El Paso, Texas.

Fabiola Luna decided to celebrate her birthday at Denny's before the gunfire started Credit: Facebook
Local authorities were heavily armed while securing the area Credit: KVIA ABC7

"It was terrible, we heard about 10 shots, and then we all threw ourselves on the floor," witness Mario N told El Diario de Chihuahua; he also said that several people sought shelter in the bathroom as well.

One victim, Fabiola Luna, a well-known hair stylist, was identified by family and friends. El Diario de Juarez reported that she was at the restaurant celebrating her birthday.

Just before the tragic event, Luna's loved ones expressed their admiration for her on social media through sweet birthday messages.

“Happy birthday to one of my great loves, little sister, what can I say that you do not know, you have completely earned my admiration and respect, you are such a strong woman …," one commenter said.

Luna and three others were killed at the scene when two gunmen came into the restaurant and started shooting.

After the shooting, more people shared their feelings about her passing on social media.

“I can't believe it Faby, just yesterday I saw you, I talked to you about the beautiful work you do with the extensions, rest in peace Fabiola Luna, a great loss and precisely you told me that today you would celebrate your birthday!! Rest in peace a talented and full of life woman," one user said.

El Diario de Chihuahua reported that the other victims were Alan Enrique MV, Manuel Alejandro GR, and Judith RL.

The gunfire started immediately after employees sang "Happy Birthday" to Luna. Multiple people were also in the Denny's enjoying breakfast.

The alleged shooters focused on one table and shot at them from close range.

The New York Post reported that the shooters allegedly got out of a three-vehicle convoy before entering the restaurant.

Police have identified the vehicles but are still looking for the owners.

Photos from the scene show diners hiding under tables as the gunfire starts.

One person, Edgar AA, who was injured was a Denny's employee

After targeting one table, the alleged shooters left the restaurant.

No arrests have been made as police still investigate the situation.

Family members of the victims were seen crying and overwhelmed with emotion from the tragic situation.

The restaurant also sustained damage.

Multiple bullets damaged the restaurant's windows. Credit: Noticias 26 Univision El Paso

moraesbr
3d ago

Guns are illegal in Mexico! How come criminals could get guns, how dare they defy the Mexican laws?! Well, that’s simple, CRIMINALS DON’T FOLLOW LAWS, no matter where they are, and that’s why banning guns in America will only help criminals, not the law abiding citizens!

R. J
3d ago

probably somebody knew she was celebrating her birthday at that place that's why you don't post where you going on social media. when the enemies can't see they can't attack. post your things a day after 👍🏻

God Fearing Patriot
4d ago

What? We’ll look at this!? Guns are illegal in Juarez, but you know- gun regulations and gun control work. 🙄😵‍💫🤦🏻‍♀️Eat it up Libs!

