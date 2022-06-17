ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Tangipahoa Parish rape victim must pay child support to alleged attacker who fathered her child, watchdog group cries foul

By Kevin Gallagher
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lS9Dm_0gE93Yhp00

Tangipahoa Parish rape victim must pay child support to alleged attacker who fathered her child, watchdog group cries foul

A crime and corruption watchdog group calls for review of a Tangipahoa Parish case wherein a rape victim was ordered to pay child support to her alleged attacker. Metropolitan Crime Commission director Rafael Goyeneche says the victim was just 16 when the attack occurred, and the man she accuses found out she’d had a child five years later.

“He went to court to petition for joint custody and visitation rights. and there was a DNA test produced that proved his paternity” says Goyeneche.

Crysta Abelseth, who is now 32, maintains the sexual contact with John Barnes sixteen years ago was not consensual. Barnes discovered he had a child with Abelseth in 2011, and a DNA test confirmed he was the father. Goyeneche says she did lodge a complaint, albeit years after the alleged crime.

“The biological mother filed a complaint with a law enforcement agency in Tangipahoa Parish, and that matter is still pending. It hasn’t been investigated.”

This year, Tangipahoa Parish Judge Jeff Cashe gave Barnes full custody of the now-16-year-old daughter and ordered Abelseth to pay him child support. Those court records are sealed. Goyeneche says Barnes could be guilty of rape, but – if he is the confirmed father of a child by a then-16-year-old – he should be investigated at least for Canal Knowledge of a Juvenile; not rewarded with child support.

“I’ve referred the matter to another law enforcement agency; for them to look to see if the allegations have merit…and if so, and arrest and prosecution should take place.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing over $2K from her job

NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman is facing charges after she was confronted by her manager for allegedly stealing cash from work. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a retail establishment in Belle Rose regarding an employee stealing cash and merchandise from the store. The employee, Ellisles Maria Thomas, 39, resigned from her position after her manager confronted her about a theft that happened prior to May 24.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
ambushmag.com

City of New Orleans will recognize the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man injured in Slidell shooting, Slidell PD investigates

The Slidell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened mid-day on Monday. “Shortly after 2pm today, Slidell Police received a 911 call in reference to a subject who was reportedly shot in the 3300 block of Effie Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Support#Dna Test#Cries#Violent Crime
WWL-AMFM

Cantrell: Crime remains top priority

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is doing all it can to fight crime. The mayor said that includes not only New Orleans Police, but also a holistic approach from other city agencies that are trying to get to the root causes of crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

State police joins NOPD to fight violent crime in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police partnered up again for their second summer of Operation Golden Eagle, aimed at cutting down on crime. A big part of the operation is increased patrols and visibility in targeted neighborhoods, and where targeted individuals may be....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tulane Police investigating burglary

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University Police Department is investigating a possible burglary that happened Sunday Night Uptown. According to police, the burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Audubon Street. Police say a door to the burglarized building was compromised and the inside of the building was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy