As Juneteenth approaches, Oakland's Lake Merritt will have extra safety precautions

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – After last year's Juneteenth celebration at popular gathering place in Oakland – Lake Merritt – turned deadly, officials have enacted new road restrictions around the area this year.

A shooting marred the Juneteenth festivities at Lake Merritt last year, and big crowds are still expected at the spot this year.

"We need to keep this celebration joyous," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. "I am reminded last year of a tremendous tragedy that happened on Juneteenth. That is not how we want to remember this holiday."

The area around the lake was so congested last year that emergency vehicles had trouble getting to those who had been shot, adding to the chaos. The area is often crowded with vehicles during holidays and events, and cars can be double or even triple-parked from MacArthur Boulevard to E. 18th Avenue, according to a release issued by the city on Wednesday.

To mitigate that problem this year, vehicles will be subject to restrictions this year, according to Sean Maher, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Transportation.

"To make sure that when folks come out, they are safe and we can get emergency response vehicles to them quickly when they need it," he said.

A map of the restrictions around the lake during the celebration. Photo credit City of Oakland

Some temporary road restrictions will be put in place on June 19th, as well as July 3rd and 4th for the long 4th of July weekend.

People should plan to take public transit, carpool, or park away from the lake.

Several roads will be closed around the lake and Grizzly Peak from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the holiday.

Full maps of the affected areas are available on the City of Oakland website.

