Fans are all saying the same thing as Oleksandr Usyk posts training pictures ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago
OLEKSANDR USYK has impressed fans with his latest training pictures.

The Ukrainian is hard at work preparing for his highly-anticipated rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk is hard at work ahead of his Anthony Joshua rematch Credit: INSTAGRAM
Fans are impressed with the Ukrainian's physique Credit: INSTAGRAM

Usyk, 35, snatched the Brit's heavyweight belts by comfortably outpointing him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

The pair were supposed to meet again in May, although the ongoing war in Ukraine delayed the bout.

Usyk joined his country's military in the wake of Russia's invasion, but was later given permission by Ukraine's sports minister to return to training.

The 35-year-old is looking in imperious shape as he gears up for his second Joshua showdown.

In pictures shared to his Instagram, The Cat can be seen sparring with his coach at Box IQ in Dubai.

He captioned it "Working hard..." and fans are impressed with his physique.

One wrote: "Looking big."

While a second commented: "Looking big, knock him out this time."

Another added: "Can't wait for him to smash AJ again."

A fourth predicted: "I feel bad for AJ. Usyk will destroy him.

The rematch is expected to take place on August 20.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently confirmed to talkSPORT that the bout will take place in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia the favourite.

He said: "I think it’s not the best kept secret, as a lot of these things aren’t, that we will be heading out in August to the Middle East."

AJ and Usyk are set to meet again on August 20 Credit: Getty

