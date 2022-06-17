ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer coach arrested for alleged Sexual Assault of a Child in 2008

By Chris Babcock
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a local soccer coach on Sexual Assault of a Child charge.

According to the EPPD, their Crimes Against Children Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Eduardo Pinuelas on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.

Their investigation revealed Pinuelas had sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl in 2008.

The victim told detectives that Pinuelas had taken her home after soccer practice and “engaged in sexual activity” with her.

A warrant was obtained for Sexual Assault of a Child with a bond of $20,000.00. Pinuelas was later arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

As of Friday morning, according to Pinuelas’ LinkedIn Biography, he was an assistant soccer coach with FC Dallas El Paso, and is currently an assistant coach with Innova strength and conditioning in Las Cruces.

A second biography listed him as the El Paso Locomotive Youth Soccer Club 2009 (U13) Gold team head coach, with “20 years of experience” for the Fall of 2021. His photo on the page was removed shortly after contacting the club.

For their part, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC said that “Eduardo Pinuelas is no longer a coach within our organization and has not been for quite some time.”

