Maine orders 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for young children

One of Maine's favorite treats the whoopie pie will be celebrated this Saturday, June, 25 in Dover-Foxcroft at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. While a whoopie pie is not a pie instead it is two soft rounds of cake with a creamy filling sandwiched between them. Whoopie pies come in many different flavors from chocolate to carrot cake and numerous other flavors. Bakers can get creative with whoopie pies and you can enjoy tasting the creativity at the whoopie pie festival. The festival is a pretty popular event and since it has not been held for two years due to the pandemic it's going to be a welcome event returning. There will also be vegan and gluten-free whoopie pies.

MAINE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO