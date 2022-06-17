ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine orders 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for young children

By WGME
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- States have already started to order vaccines for the youngest children, including Maine. The state CDC...

wgme.com

Comments / 3

Mark Tenneson
2d ago

Why? Young children are the least susceptible to get sick. The vaccines potentially cause more harm than any protection they may provide - which is slim to none.

Reply
2
WGME

Mainers to participate in Pfizer trial for Lyme disease vaccine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainers will soon be making a difference in the fight against Lyme disease. Pfizer is working on a Lyme disease vaccine, and it says about 100 Maine residents will participate in the 13-month trial. The third phase of testing starts in July. The CDC says May...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

COVID hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine. The Maine CDC says 126 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from yesterday. 21 people are in critical care, that’s up one. Five people are on ventilators. The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Lewiston celebrates World Refugee Day

LEWISTON (WGME) - World Refugee Day has a special meaning for Immigrant Mainers. “I think it’s an acknowledgment of diversity, it’s an acknowledgment of equity, it’s an acknowledgment of saying welcome," Executive Director for the Immigration Resource Center of Maine. “I was once a refugee and to...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recall issued for dog food sold in Maine

MAINE, USA — Freshpet dog food sold in Maine has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday because of potential contamination with salmonella. The dog food company announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, because of potential contamination with salmonella.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
94.9 HOM

Watch this 1947 Film That Taught Kids in America About Maine

I am a huge history buff, especially Maine history. If someone invented a time traveling DeLorean, the first place I'd go to is the 40s, the decade my parents were born in. I've always wondered what it would have been like in the era of passenger rail, street cars, downtown shopping and a Maine that was a little less crowded than it is today.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine feels airline struggles as summer surge hits

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer begins on June 21, and so does another challenge for the airline industry. According to the tracking service FlightAware, 1,700 flights were canceled last Thursday, 1,000 by the afternoon on Friday, and 859 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration checked in 2.4 million passengers...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ask the I-Team: Will the $850 relief payments affect VA disability benefits?

PORTLAND (WGME) – While the state started sending out $850 relief payments on June 1, some Mainers are still wondering if they’ll get one. “As a disabled veteran, I receive only my VA disability benefits, which are tax exempt. At 100 percent non-employable, any income of any sort can affect my VA benefits. Can you help me look into my eligibility for this refund and if it could affect my VA benefits?”
PORTLAND, ME
The Associated Press

Shellfish attitude in lobster land: Maine oysters boom

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state’s 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine. The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

One of Maine's favorite treats the whoopie pie will be celebrated this Saturday, June, 25 in Dover-Foxcroft at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. While a whoopie pie is not a pie instead it is two soft rounds of cake with a creamy filling sandwiched between them. Whoopie pies come in many different flavors from chocolate to carrot cake and numerous other flavors. Bakers can get creative with whoopie pies and you can enjoy tasting the creativity at the whoopie pie festival. The festival is a pretty popular event and since it has not been held for two years due to the pandemic it's going to be a welcome event returning. There will also be vegan and gluten-free whoopie pies.
MAINE STATE
floridasportsman.com

Photo's from Maine Vacation...

Took a weeks vacation in Maine near Bangor the last week of May. Here are a few photo's. (Included is the lighthouse and walkway from Forrest's sea to sea walk in Forest Gump, the house from Pet Semetary, Steven King's house [red house] and Acadia National Park, and Bar Harbor.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
WGME

SCOTUS strikes down Maine's ban on public funding for religious schools

PORTLAND (WGME) – The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Maine's ban on public funding for religious schools Tuesday. It is a case that has played out in the court system for years. Tuesday, the justices ruled that Maine's ban on public funding for religious schools is unconstitutional and violates...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

This Village will Have the Most Hours of Summer Solstice Daylight in Maine

A small village in Maine will have nearly 16 hours of daylight on the longest day of the year. Summer officially arrives at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. The summer solstice is the longest daylight of the year. According to the National Weather Service in Caribou, Bangor will see 15 hours, 35 minutes, and 25 seconds of daylight. The daylight will last the longest in Maine's most northern location.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

The heartbreak, hope and courage of a Maine transgender child

Sometimes there are no words to take away her son’s pain. So Marie wraps her arms around her child and cries with him. A few times a week, the 11-year-old breaks down, overwhelmed with the adversity he faces as a transgender boy. His peers, his mother said, have called him gross, stupid and a pervert.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The World’s Largest Lobster Roll is Served Right Here in Maine

There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
MAINE STATE

