Watch Harry Styles stop his show to say hi to his first school teacher: 'Mrs. Vernon!'

Teachers are royalty at Harry Styles shows and the 28-year-old proved it this week by stopping his entire set at Emirates Old Trafford in England to track down a special one in his life.

Styles took an unexpected break from singing while on stage Wednesday night telling the crowd, “I’m going to ask a favor from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience… So, we’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person if you don’t mind helping me.”

The venue, which has a capacity of 26,000 fans fell quiet (for the most part) until Harry was successful in locating his first school teacher Mrs. Vernon .

“There she is,” he said with excitement before dropping to his knees in appreciation. “How are you? I hear you’re retiring,” he said. “I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years and, yeah, thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight,” he said.

Educators everywhere were touched by Harry’s kind gesture, and many took to social media to thank the star for shining a light on a profession that doesn’t often get the praise it deserves.

Harry recently released a large string of North American concert dates for his Love On Tour running from August through November. Get tickets here and see a full list of dates for the trek below.

Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' 2022 dates:

