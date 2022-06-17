ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Harry Styles stop his show to say hi to his first school teacher: 'Mrs. Vernon!'

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Teachers are royalty at Harry Styles shows and the 28-year-old proved it this week by stopping his entire set at Emirates Old Trafford in England to track down a special one in his life.

Styles took an unexpected break from singing while on stage Wednesday night telling the crowd, “I’m going to ask a favor from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience… So, we’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person if you don’t mind helping me.”

The venue, which has a capacity of 26,000 fans fell quiet (for the most part) until Harry was successful in locating his first school teacher Mrs. Vernon .

“There she is,” he said with excitement before dropping to his knees in appreciation. “How are you? I hear you’re retiring,” he said. “I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years and, yeah, thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight,” he said.

Educators everywhere were touched by Harry’s kind gesture, and many took to social media to thank the star for shining a light on a profession that doesn’t often get the praise it deserves.

Harry recently released a large string of North American concert dates for his Love On Tour running from August through November. Get tickets here and see a full list of dates for the trek below.

Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' 2022 dates:

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
^ with Madi Diaz
* with Blood Orange
~ with Gabriels
# with Jessie Ware
+with Ben Harper

