Florida men face federal hate crime charges for ax handle attack on Black man

By Michelle Solomon
Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men have been charged by a federal grand jury with committing a hate crime. According to an indictment, Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly...

www.local10.com

Maraline Brooks
4d ago

And THESE two embarrassments to mankind have the audacity to spew hate at others. In the name of all that are decent and walk upright how do they have the nerve? Those that agree with them should marry them and their offspring.

aly and family
3d ago

This is racism at its fullest. This is horrible. As long as this keeps happening nothing will get better . There are people no matter their color that will use this terrible situation to continue all the hatred. These 2 should be made an example of and punished to the fullest extent of the law. By the way I am not racist and I am a republican or should I say conservative. I chose not to pay attention to the color of someone's skin but I look at their character and attitude which is not biased or based on skin color we all bleed red.

