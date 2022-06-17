Florida men face federal hate crime charges for ax handle attack on Black man

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.

