CC Names Three New Trustees

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature. The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.(credit: CBS) The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided. If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand. Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate. Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO