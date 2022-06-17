ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CC Names Three New Trustees

Colorado College News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado College has named three new members to the Board of Trustees following its June 2022 meeting: Lilly Chen ’19; Jena Graber Hausmann ’93; and Vicente Blas-Taijeron ’24. The trustees begin their term on July 1. “The Board of Trustees is thrilled to welcome Lilly Chen,...

www.coloradocollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

LIST: 5 historic bars to visit in Colorado

Wet your whistle and get a taste of the Old West at one of these five historic bars in Colorado. A history that dates to 1893 does not make this Colorado’s oldest bar, as is often mistaken. But the Buckhorn does own the oldest liquor license. If only walls could talk. That’s the thought when surveying the collection of 100-plus guns.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Remembering Clela Rorex, Who Made History in Colorado

Clela Rorex, who passed away on June 19 at the start of Pride week, was an unexpected heroine. In 1975, she became not just the first Boulder County clerk to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but the first clerk to do so anywhere in the country. It created a firestorm, and after two years she resigned, never to hold elective office again.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Michigan State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
9NEWS

Tattered Cover opening newest Colorado store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest bookstores is opening its first location outside of the Denver metro area. Tattered Cover will open a new bookstore in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 21. Located at 112 North Tejon Street, the 8,000-square-foot retail store will have thousands of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#Trustee#Mathematics#Indiana University#The Board Of Trustees#Contenda#Facebook Reality Labs#Children S Hospital
CBS Denver

Colorado Boosts E-Bike Rebate Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature. The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.(credit: CBS) The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided. If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand. Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate. Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | The price of pettiness in Douglas County

How many taxpayer dollars would you be willing to spend for spite?. That question came to me as I read a recent Colorado Politics article reporting on what some (me, for example) might see as pettiness on the part of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. It appears that, for at least two of the three-member board, the answer might be the better part of a billion dollars.
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. You can see the potential when a rough diamond comes along especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462-square-foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
Amiee White Beazley

Hike connects two of Colorado's best luxury adventure resorts

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs is one of the most revered hotels in the world and one of only four five-star, five-diamond properties in the Centennial State. The Broadmoor is the longest consecutive recipient of both awards in the world. But lesser known are The Broadmoor's all-inclusive Wilderness Collection properties, smaller, cozier, and more rooted in their collective surroundings.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy