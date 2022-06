CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Ann See, 56, passed away Monday morning, June 20, 2022, at home, in the presence of her loving family. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Patricia See of Canfield; sisters, Catherine (Greg) Miller of Milpitas, California, Diane (Gunter) Karg of Las Vegas, Nevada and Wendy (Mark) Riffie of Roseville, California; brothers, Brian (Janie) See of Hudson and Andrew See of Marysville; uncle, John Yasinsac (Margaret) of Palm Coast, Florida; aunt, Kathy Yasinsac of Tarrytown, New York; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO