After the first weekend of action in Omaha, the Oklahoma Sooners are 2-0 and in great shape to put themselves in the College World Series Finals with just one more victory. They await the winner of Texas A&M and Notre Dame on Wednesday, with one of those teams needing to beat Oklahoma twice to keep Skip Johnson’s squad out of the Championship Series. Because the Sooners have stayed red-hot and are in the best position of anyone to make the finals, they are now the betting favorite to win the 2022 College World Series, according to FanDuel.

OMAHA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO