Washington State Summer Con

Please welcome our two new Assistant Principals Adrian Manriquez and Jennifer (Jenn) Hesse. We are lucky to have them be a part of the Jr. Husky community!. I’ve been in education since 2003 and have explored eastern Washington and Ohio schools before coming to the Seattle area. I’ve been in Everett since 2016 and I’m so excited to be in Seattle! In my free time, you’ll often find me hanging out in small local businesses, going to concerts and plays, and training for charity races (especially running, cycling, and triathlons). I have 3 siblings and 6 nieces and nephews (the brothers and the kids all live in eastern Washington), so I travel to see them when I can.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO