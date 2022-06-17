ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Washington State Summer Con

parentmap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Absolutely Can't Miss Event to Kickoff Summer in Puyallup....

www.parentmap.com

parentmap.com

Outdoors: Reading Is Magic at the Bothell Library

All ages welcome with adult. Magician and two-time Guinness World Record holder Louie Foxx will amaze and enthrall with magic tricks, hilarious stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy. Please register at the website below.
BOTHELL, WA
seattleschools.org

Washington Welcomes New Assistant Principals!

Please welcome our two new Assistant Principals Adrian Manriquez and Jennifer (Jenn) Hesse. We are lucky to have them be a part of the Jr. Husky community!. I’ve been in education since 2003 and have explored eastern Washington and Ohio schools before coming to the Seattle area. I’ve been in Everett since 2016 and I’m so excited to be in Seattle! In my free time, you’ll often find me hanging out in small local businesses, going to concerts and plays, and training for charity races (especially running, cycling, and triathlons). I have 3 siblings and 6 nieces and nephews (the brothers and the kids all live in eastern Washington), so I travel to see them when I can.
SEATTLE, WA
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

What is global puzzlemaker Ravensburger making at its Capitol Hill office? Games and fun

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Juneteenth in Seattle: “… this is a beautiful thing”

Jameel Williams skated through the concrete rink at Judkins Park dancing to music by renowned Black musicians, like Tupac and Outkast. He was among dozens who came out to skate Sunday afternoon to celebrate Juneteenth. “I absolutely adore being a queer Black man and just knowing that my community where...
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Amazing Magic Show at the Federal Way Library

All ages welcome with adult. Every book is a magic book, but only when you read it! Magician Jeff Evans' career began from a book of coin tricks he read when he was 12. Discover the amazing things that happen when you open a book!. First show is at 10:15...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
97.5 KISS FM

The Truth About Seattle’s Real Fake News – The Needling

The Needling is a satirical news-site that bills itself as “Seattle’s only real fake news.” Since its creation just over three years ago, comparisons have been drawn to The Onion, and Almost Live!, which was Seattle’s answer to Saturday Night Live back in the day. The Needling boasts a follower count of nearly 50,000 on Instagram alone.
SEATTLE, WA
thepioneerwoman.com

Welcome to Sister House!

My sister Betsy lives in Seattle. She didn't get to travel home to Oklahoma for a year-plus during the early pandemic days, and by the time Alex's wedding rolled around last year, she was ready for a nice, long visit! Long story short, that visit turned into more visits through last summer, and by fall she was spending lots of time here. And I got to see my nephew, Elliot, a lot more---I missed him!
SEATTLE, WA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Seattle

As I see it, if a city can claim to be the birthplace of Starbucks and Jimi Hendrix, it must be doing something right. That said, Seattle isn't exactly in the espresso lane regarding high-speed internet options. While the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region rings in as the country's 15th most populous metro area, it could only muster a spot at 91 among the fastest cities in the US for broadband.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Songs of Black Folk: Music of Resistance and Hope

On Sunday June 19th at 6:00 pm at the McCaw Hall, ONE SEATTLE will be presenting an historic musical event to recognize the inaugural Federal celebration of the Juneteenth holiday and NAAM will join to host a Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway. Songs of Black Folk will expose the audience...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

The Earth beneath our feet

Gary Ritchie, PhD, the author of Inside Plants, has written a Thurston County Historical Journal issue on the history of the ground on which we garden. It is a fantastic tale. If not for all the science that supports it, no one would believe it. And it’s so complicated, many of us will not fully grasp more than its basic ideas.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
parentmap.com

Urban Foraging: Pick Wild Berries in Local Wild Places

One of children's favorite foraging finds are wild berries, which are plentiful and diverse in local green spaces. “Wild Plants of Greater Seattle” author, Arthur Lee Jacobson, feels lucky to live here because we have such a wide variety. At this time of year, in urban woods, he harvests wild strawberries, salmonberries, Indian plum, gooseberries, red huckleberries, the first Oregon grape, blackcaps, thimbleberries and red flowering currants. July through October is prime berry season, so grab a bucket and go!
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade

Kick off summer in Seattle with a bang! The Fremont Fair is taking over six city blocks of the Fremont neighborhood during Solstice Weekend and ushering in summer with two stages of live music, 300+ craft vendors, beer gardens, art cars, one-of-a-kind Parades, delicious fair foods and so much more! Find your way to the Center of the Universe!
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Standing in the middle of Puget Sound

Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!. Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.
EDMONDS, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
SEATTLE, WA

