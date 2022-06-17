Washington State Summer Con

One of children's favorite foraging finds are wild berries, which are plentiful and diverse in local green spaces. “Wild Plants of Greater Seattle” author, Arthur Lee Jacobson, feels lucky to live here because we have such a wide variety. At this time of year, in urban woods, he harvests wild strawberries, salmonberries, Indian plum, gooseberries, red huckleberries, the first Oregon grape, blackcaps, thimbleberries and red flowering currants. July through October is prime berry season, so grab a bucket and go!
