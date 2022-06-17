Body found in Lake Hartwell

An investigation is underway after a body was found in an Upstate lake. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found floating in the water at Lake Hartwell Friday. A large contingent of law enforcement and first responder personnel was noticed at Darwin Wright Park near the lake around Noon.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office and South Carolina DNR officers are assisting in the investigation. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says that it appears the man's body was in the water for a few days before being discovered.

The man did not have identification on him when found, so Investigators are working to determine his identity.