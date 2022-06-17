ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Body found in Lake Hartwell

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNbGq_0gE9010y00

An investigation is underway after a body was found in an Upstate lake. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found floating in the water at Lake Hartwell Friday. A large contingent of law enforcement and first responder personnel was noticed at Darwin Wright Park near the lake around Noon.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office and South Carolina DNR officers are assisting in the investigation. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says that it appears the man's body was in the water for a few days before being discovered.

The man did not have identification on him when found, so Investigators are working to determine his identity.

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate agency to be featured on 'Cops"

ANDERSON, S.C. — The nationwide television series "Cops" is coming to the Upstate. The show will feature the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and begin filming this summer. It will give people at home a look into the daily work of deputies in Anderson County. "That is one thing about...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway for wanted suspect who ran from multiple agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect who fled from multiple agencies on Monday. Anderson County deputies said they were attempting to serve a warrant but were unable to locate the suspect. They then requested help from the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate runaway 17-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located Zarra Jasmine Campos, a 17-year-old who ran away on Sunday. Deputies said Campos was last at around 3:00 p.m. today on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer, wearing a purple uniform shirt and tan shorts. They believe she left in a 2005 Kia Sedona van with SC tag TRS 594.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
WYFF4.com

Deputies search for missing Greenville County teenager

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Deputies said Char'lee La'Asia Young was last seen around 12 a.m. Sunday on East 8th Street in Greenville. She is believed to have left on foot. Deputies said Char'lee is 5'5"...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 hospitalized due to chemicals in pool

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on one local group that wants to help seniors afford fresh produce. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#In The Water#Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Police investigate homicide in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. Police said they responded to a call on Florida Avenue around 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in front of a residence’s yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Self […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers: Pedestrian hit while crossing road in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after being hit while crossing the road in Spartanburg County early Tuesday morning, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was heading west on Drayton Road when it hit a pedestrian in the road around 3:37 a.m. We’re...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Laurens. According to deputies, law enforcement is in the area of Paul Street and the suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of stealing over 100 gallons of gas from U-Haul trucks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over 100 gallons of gas last week. Officers said on June 11 and June 16, the suspect stole gas from several U-Haul trucks at a place on Keith Drive. According to officers, it appears that the suspect had some kind of transfer tank hidden in the trunk of the car.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy