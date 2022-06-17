Celebrate Juneteeth with several local events

ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Co. and 1220 Artisan Spirits made City Wide Pride Cans, Rainbow Seltzers, and Pride Vodka. They brought all these happy hour drinks to our studios. Part of the proceeds from the sales of the delicious drinks benefits PROMO, a statewide organization that confronts discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. They are available all month.
ST. LOUIS – Avery Lauren is in the house today to talk about Pride St. Louis and being chosen at Pride Royalty. Royals play a huge part in making PrideFest happen each year. Avery is just one of many who work to make a difference in the community through fundraising and volunteering alongside Pride STL. Today Avery stopped by to talk about this year’s event and Chelsea got a crown!
ST. LOUIS – Get out your phone and download the Smoothie King app because that’s the way to save some money today and beyond! In celebration of National Smoothie Day, Smoothie King app members can get a free 20 oz. smoothie when they buy a 20 oz. or larger smoothie in the same order when they use the app. Then beat the summer heat with a $4 treat. Enjoy a 20 oz. Angel Food Smoothie or a 20 oz. Angel Food Slim Smoothie for $4 after 4 p.m. every day until June 28. Make sure you use the app! SmoothieKing.com.
ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
ST. LOUIS – It’s called halt and chop. See how broccoli and broccoli sprouts can be prepared the best way. Why waiting to make broccoli releases a compound that helps fight inflammation, cancels out free radicals, and may even slow tumor growth. STL Veg Girl showed us the magic of this disease-fighting food!
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri will use fashion to save furry friends. The agency’s Purses for Pooches is coming up. Animal and fashion lovers can bid on designer bags to raise money for the agency. HSMO Purses for Pooches. Thursday, June 23. 6 – 8...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
– Teamsters Local 50 and Operating Engineers Local 520 will bring trucks and join in the first annual “Touch a Truck” event, a free community activity where kids can see, touch and interact with trucks of all shapes and sizes. The event will be from 10 a.m. to...
St. Louis Magazine has come out with their "A-List Editors' Choice Awards" and has named a new Best Hidden Gem spot in St. Louis, and after reading about this place, let me tell you it won't be hidden for long!. According to stlmag.com, and their A-List Editors' Choice Awards 2022,...
Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Watermelon and Red Birds, Free at Last, and Anti-Racist Baby are among the titles carried at The Noir Bookshop, a new bookstore on south St. Louis’ Cherokee Street. But retail tells only part of the story, says owner Ymani Wince. Wince describes her new...
Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service area are all invited to attend their Helping Heroes event this Tuesday in Granite City. Attendees can receive energy bill payment grants, special services, and have a chance to speak to representatives from the utility in person about their utility bills. The first 100 attendees will receive a storm preparedness kit,
ST. LOUIS – The proof is in the breading. Goodcents Subs are made with freshly baked bread and they also are known for their gooey soft cookies. Be our guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at one of their seven area locations. These will go fast. Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
Cementland (2015).Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. North of St. Louis, Missouri, a cement factory once sat on 54 acres. What used to be a public art exhibit in the making was closed to the public. As reported by Riverfront Times on June 3, 2022, the Cementland property was sold.
Webster Groves is now home to a rare bee discovered by a Saint Louis University student and a Webster Groves resident. Nina Fogel, a doctoral candidate in the Camilo Lab at Saint Louis University, caught the rare bee in June 2020 and it was identified by Webster Groves resident Mike Arduser, who is an expert on identifying native bees.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — This Father’s Day, dozens of families headed out to the National Museum Of Transportation for the Cars With Class show. It featured lots of classic cars and even pieces of St. Louis history like a delivery truck from Dorris Motors. “There’s a gear-driven...
ST. LOUIS – Did you know the hood in a kitchen can be a main design item? Anne Marie Boedges showed us how to pick out a hood for your renovation. Design Tip Tuesday from Anne Marie Design Studio is: “Make your hood a focal point.” If you are in the market for a home remodel, contact Anne Marie Studio today.
