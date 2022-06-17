ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Mud ‘N Jams fundraiser to benefit four-year old Merrill cancer patient

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Area Community Rides Charity (MACR) will host their 6th Annual Mud ‘N Jams ATV and Motorcycle Ride and Poker Run on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Z’s Fork Horners Bar and Grill, N4291 County Hwy. X, in Gleason. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the family...

Local girl donates to LCHS for her birthday

“Thank you to Addison B. from Merrill for donating so many supplies and goodies for the cats and dogs at Lincoln County Humane Society for her 10th birthday. Thank you so much and happy birthday!!” said the employees and volunteers at the Lincoln County Humane Society.
MERRILL, WI
Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rapids Postal Worker Goes Viral

As they say, “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” While there’s not an OFFICIAL motto for the postal workers, we’ve seen them work in extreme weather. Sue Pelot-Flanagan from Wisconsin Rapids...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Wausau Woman Charged With Neglect Causing Her Grandmother’s Death

A Wausau woman is charged with neglect, causing her grandmother’s death last January. 35-year-old Kandise Sheahen is free on bond. She had been the victim’s health care provider and had her power of attorney. Investigators say emergency medical services had been called to the home five times before...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter – faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, lifelong caretaker – died peacefully at her home in rural Merrill on June 16, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer and dementia. Kristine was born June 14, 1949, to Dr. Lawrence Heise and Frances (Grosskopf) Heise, the oldest of five girls. She was proud of her parents and followed their footsteps into health care, serving most of her career as a social worker. Kristine attended Valparaiso University, where she met her first husband, William Singleton. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1969, and although they later divorced, they always shared love for their children: Heidi Petersen of Schofield, Gretchen (Eric) Lorge of Kronenwetter; Kirsten (Adrian) Adshead of Madison; and Justin (Jason Erickson) Singleton of Milwaukee. She graduated with an MSW from Saint Louis University and spent decades counseling people through tough times and mental health challenges. During her final professional years, she focused on helping children recovering from severe trauma. In the late 1990s, Kristine met Bill Nutter, the man who made her final years so joyous. They married on October 5, 2001, and spent many happy years hunting and fishing, enjoying a good beer, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses, Kristine is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster of Valparaiso, IN, and Claire (Stan) Stanek of La Crescent, MN; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom), Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Sophie, William, Oliver, Teddy, Charlie and Susannah; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
MERRILL, WI
Hi Restaurant to close in Wausau

A downtown Wausau restaurant will close after this month, according to a Facebook post. Hi Restaurant, 102 Jefferson St., serves Chinese cuisine and Japanese sushi, opening in 2019. One of the restaurant owners “is having some health issues and needs a long time to recover and rest after her surgery,” the post reads. “After discussing with her family, they have decided to temporarily close the business.”
WAUSAU, WI
Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Brandon Colligan’s body was found near his home in Royalton. The sheriff’s office says no further information is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman is charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him. Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She was formally charged Monday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
Domtar Nekoosa targets workforce shortages with $100K donation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Mid-State Technical College is the recipient of a donation from Domtar’s Nekoosa mill to help fund the planned Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship (AMETA) Center in Stevens Point. Domtar presented college representatives with their $100,000 donation during an event in Nekoosa on June 13.
NEKOOSA, WI
Northside Elevator to expand to Stanley

LOYAL – Northside Elevator will construct a new $20 million agronomy facility in Stanley. “Our business is entering its 75th year,” says Northside Elevator President, Ted Brussow, “and although this physical expansion is brick and mortar, the true heart of our business has always been customer service.”
STANLEY, WI
1 dead, 3 injured in Hwy. 49 crash

A single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.
WAUSAU, WI
7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Stevens Point welcomes three new firefighters

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department celebrated the addition of three new members Friday with the graduation of their second academy class this year. Like many fire departments, they’ve had trouble keeping a full house since the pandemic but they’re not slowing down. They’re already recruiting for the next group, which should start academy training in August.
STEVENS POINT, WI

