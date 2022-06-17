Road construction update

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter – faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, lifelong caretaker – died peacefully at her home in rural Merrill on June 16, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer and dementia. Kristine was born June 14, 1949, to Dr. Lawrence Heise and Frances (Grosskopf) Heise, the oldest of five girls. She was proud of her parents and followed their footsteps into health care, serving most of her career as a social worker. Kristine attended Valparaiso University, where she met her first husband, William Singleton. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1969, and although they later divorced, they always shared love for their children: Heidi Petersen of Schofield, Gretchen (Eric) Lorge of Kronenwetter; Kirsten (Adrian) Adshead of Madison; and Justin (Jason Erickson) Singleton of Milwaukee. She graduated with an MSW from Saint Louis University and spent decades counseling people through tough times and mental health challenges. During her final professional years, she focused on helping children recovering from severe trauma. In the late 1990s, Kristine met Bill Nutter, the man who made her final years so joyous. They married on October 5, 2001, and spent many happy years hunting and fishing, enjoying a good beer, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses, Kristine is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster of Valparaiso, IN, and Claire (Stan) Stanek of La Crescent, MN; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom), Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Sophie, William, Oliver, Teddy, Charlie and Susannah; and one great-grandchild, Henry.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO