Marathon County, WI

Road construction update

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighway: US 51, from Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill. Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and...

merrillfotonews.com

merrillfotonews.com

Local girl donates to LCHS for her birthday

“Thank you to Addison B. from Merrill for donating so many supplies and goodies for the cats and dogs at Lincoln County Humane Society for her 10th birthday. Thank you so much and happy birthday!!” said the employees and volunteers at the Lincoln County Humane Society.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter – faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, lifelong caretaker – died peacefully at her home in rural Merrill on June 16, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer and dementia. Kristine was born June 14, 1949, to Dr. Lawrence Heise and Frances (Grosskopf) Heise, the oldest of five girls. She was proud of her parents and followed their footsteps into health care, serving most of her career as a social worker. Kristine attended Valparaiso University, where she met her first husband, William Singleton. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1969, and although they later divorced, they always shared love for their children: Heidi Petersen of Schofield, Gretchen (Eric) Lorge of Kronenwetter; Kirsten (Adrian) Adshead of Madison; and Justin (Jason Erickson) Singleton of Milwaukee. She graduated with an MSW from Saint Louis University and spent decades counseling people through tough times and mental health challenges. During her final professional years, she focused on helping children recovering from severe trauma. In the late 1990s, Kristine met Bill Nutter, the man who made her final years so joyous. They married on October 5, 2001, and spent many happy years hunting and fishing, enjoying a good beer, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses, Kristine is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster of Valparaiso, IN, and Claire (Stan) Stanek of La Crescent, MN; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom), Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Sophie, William, Oliver, Teddy, Charlie and Susannah; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Traveling Baseball Team captures 10U Championship

The Merrill Traveling Baseball Team hosted their 2022 tournament on June 10-12, 2022. The Merrill 10U captured the 10U Championship by going 3-0. They defeated Medford, then Antigo, and topped Whitefish Bay 5-1 in the Championship game.
MERRILL, WI

