ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NY drowning in 700,000 gallons of hand sanitizer it can’t get rid of

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kMVF_0gE8zhjy00

The push by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to create hand sanitizer during the pandemic has left the state with a glut of the product it can no longer use.

The state has been forced to shelve 700,000 gallons of the goopy stuff following the federal government’s order putting the kibosh on distributing any sanitizer that was made by non-drug manufacturers after March.

Cuomo’s NYS Clean initiative distributed nearly 1 million gallons of hand sanitizer to local governments, nursing homes, hospitals and schools since March 2020, according to New York’s Office of General Services.

But the Food and Drug Administration, which set up temporary protocols for producing massive amounts of hand sanitizer during the pandemic, has decided that any product leftover from those batches cannot be distributed anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEDnr_0gE8zhjy00
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo spearheaded the NYS Clean program.
Hans Pennink

The problem is that no one wants the surplus sanitizer and New York doesn’t yet know how to dispose of it.

Right now the product is sitting unused in the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, according to a State of Politics report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JY7v_0gE8zhjy00
New York distributed nearly one million gallons of NYS Clean sanitizer over the past two years.
Billy Becerra/NY Post

Retailers have also been stuck with excess sanitizer and started giving it away last year.

“New York State is continuing to store the material in the safest manner possible now that FDA regulations prohibit the State from distributing the remaining supply of NYS Clean hand sanitizer, and we are determining the proper method for disposal and the timeline for doing so,” OGS spokesperson, Heather Groll, said in a statement.

Comments / 60

Natalia E Alsdorf
4d ago

put it at every buss stop and train station all park bathrooms even put them in all the parks this can't be rocket science but I never see them at bus stops

Reply(5)
14
Beverly Brown
4d ago

why don't they try giving it to other states free to give out to the citizens I'm quite sure someone can use it this pandemic is not over with and I'm quite sure the sanitizer still can be used it's a waste to just throw it away.

Reply
4
WhyteBoy
4d ago

donate them to people, if u drop a pallet or 2 off at my house I know alott of people that need them

Reply
6
Related
96.9 WOUR

Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Allergy sufferers face difficult conditions in upstate New York

Every Wednesday, Tracy Fratus heads to Albany ENT & Allergy Services for his weekly allergy shot. Fratus, like many, suffers during the change in seasons. “I do truly believe that they are helping with the runny eyes and the stuffy nose, runny nose. I’ve been coming here for seven years, so I know I feel the difference,” says Fratus.
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
KASER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Sanitizer#Drowning#Politics#Fda#Public Health#Nys Clean#State#Dist
96.9 WOUR

Mass Vax Sites in New York State to Shut Down This Month

If you need a Covid shot or booster, act quickly. New York State's mass vaccination sites will be shutting down operations throughout the state in June. There are a total of eight state run mass vaccination sites, two of them are located in the Capital Region. The clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will administer its final shot at 6:30pm Thursday. This location had been shut down back in July of 2021, but was reopened in December as Covid cases were on the increase.
QUEENSBURY, NY
96.9 WOUR

$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Are Digital License Plates Coming to New York?

The next step New York vehicle owners may be taking in the digital age involves a revolutionary new license plate. Welcome to the future. Reviver, a company that launched back in 2009 has recently announced that its campaign to digitize license plates on cars and trucks was just approved by the state of Michigan. Michigan now joins California and Arizona as the only 3 states that have approved the technology to date, but the company says they're "in the process" of approval with at least 10 others... is new York next?
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
EDUCATION
bkreader.com

In a Class Action Settlement, City and State Will Pay 54,000 NY’ers $22M for the Illegal Termination of Their Public Assistance

Hundreds of New Yorkers every day are forced to miss work, either because they are sick or a death in the family or an injury or a sudden loss of child care…. Unfortunately, if you are on public assistance, a failure to show you have worked a minimum number of hours each week can result in a loss of your public assistance, even if you have one of these legitimate excuses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal court dismisses NY state solitary confinement law challenge

New solitary confinement rules under the HALT Act that limits a person in prison's time in segregated confinement housing were upheld after a federal judge dismissed a challenge filed by the state correction officers' union last year. The Humane Alternatives to Long Term Solitary Confinement, or HALT Act, caps the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Gas And Utility Program Available For Low Income Residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted Thursday by...
localsyr.com

NY encourages organizations to apply for federal grants as deadline approaches today

(WSYR-TV)– New York has received roughly $1.1 million in grants to help fund 32 organizations that are categorized under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-ED). The Community Growers program and the Food Box program are amongst these programs that have been granted funds to help them assist the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
Mid-Hudson News Network

New electric and gas bill relief program approved

POUGHKEEPSIE – Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. is implementing the Electric & Gas Bill Relief Program, approved by the State Public Service Commission, to assist low-income families and individuals throughout the state who experienced hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residential utility customers who receive income-qualified government assistance for...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Asking Deputy For Directions

Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning. If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.
SAUGERTIES, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy