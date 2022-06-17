Authorities investigating inmate death at Easterling Correctional Facility

Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.

On June 8, Easterling correctional staff found William Thierry unresponsive in his cell, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections said in an email on June 16. All attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Thierry’s death, and his exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy.

Bessemer:Officials identified inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer

ADOC could not provide any additional details.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com.