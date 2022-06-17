ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old girl, 2 women randomly attacked near MTA bus in Brooklyn

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

Three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were hurt when an unhinged assailant randomly attacked them on a Brooklyn street and on a nearby MTA bus Friday morning, cops said.

The 9-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman were walking at 39th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park around 7:50 a.m. when Simon Osiris, 22, randomly attacked them, authorities said. The relationship between the two victims remained unclear later in the afternoon.

Osiris also attacked a 37-year-old woman who was on-board an MTA bus nearby, cops said.

He also allegedly broke a cell phone belonging to one of the victims.

All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Responding cops arrested Osiris a short time after the assault, cops said.

Osiris, whose last known address is in Crown Heights, was slapped with multiple counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal mischief, authorities said.

The exact nature of the assault was unclear by the afternoon.

Comments / 4

Joel Moss
4d ago

First trains now buses are unsafe Wow Mayor the defund the police movement and the massive retirement of police is really working isn’t it

Reply
3
 

