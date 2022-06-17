ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old boy nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQiC5_0gE8zbRc00

The El Mirage Police Department said a woman was arrested and charged with child endangerment after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned and was found unresponsive at a home in El Mirage on Thursday.

Fire and police officials were called to the home at approximately 8:35 p.m. where they found the boy unresponsive.

Paramedics performed emergency life-saving measures on the child and took him to a hospital. He was then air-lifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was in critical condition.

The drowning happened at the home of a babysitter, Cynthia Gaddy, 49, who was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

An initial investigation indicates a mother dropped off her three children — ages 1, 3 and 7— at Gaddy's home Thursday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Gaddy gave the 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old child a bath. Officers said they believe Gaddy's attention was diverted, and she went to another part of the house. When she returned, the 1-year-old boy was under water.

An investigation was ongoing.

Bath safety tips

El Mirage Fire Department shared to their Facebook Page tips on bath safety:

  • Collect all bathing material before starting the bath.
  • Typical water temperature for baby is 90-100 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • No water should be in adult tub or sink. Keep adult drain open when using baby tub.
  • Never lift tub or seat with baby in it.
  • Bath seats should only be used with child who can sit unassisted
  • Ignore distractions! Never leave child unattended.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old boy nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

2-year-old boy pulled from Phoenix swimming pool, rushed to hospital

PHOENIX – A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after he was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Phoenix, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said a family member found the toddler around 6 p.m. after he had been submerged for around two minutes at the home pool near 25th Avenue and Baseline Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman threw her own dog into canal after being bitten, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she threw her dog into the canal because she was bitten. It happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said 67-year-old Ruth Robbins got frustrated with her Chihuahua-pug mix because the dog bit her while she was trying to put on the dog’s harness. She then threw the dog into the water, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Mirage, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
El Mirage, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself late Sunday night. The chaos happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police said 24-year-old Taffari Celestine drove up from Tucson and confronted his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Danica Aiken, and her current boyfriend, 38-year-old Eric Sands in the front yard. That’s when the police said Celestine shot and killed Sands. “I heard like this loud scream, crying, asking for help [and then] I heard three gunshots,” said a neighbor who called 911. She wanted to remain anonymous. “After that, I heard the gunshot again. That’s when the other gentleman fell on the ground.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shots fired at Glendale officers during burglary investigation: police

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say shots were fired at a group of officers who were investigating a burglary at a home in Glendale. The incident began when officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at 11 p.m. on June 20 at a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale Police said.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Boyfriend, girlfriend duo arrested in connection to 3 Circle K robberies

MESA, Ariz. - A man and his girlfriend were arrested after the Mesa Police Department says they robbed employees at three different Circle K stores while armed. Police say the alleged crime spree of 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, began May 14 around 9 p.m. at a Circle K near Broadway and Dobson Roads.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Babysitter#Bathtub#Police#Violent Crime#El Mirage Fire Department
AZFamily

3 dead in murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe. Updated: 3 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves 3 injured, police investigating

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near Seventh Street and Alta Vista. Several shell casings were found at the scene, but no victims were at the scene. A short time later, three men showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the three men are tied to the shooting. No further details were released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Vigil held for victims of double-murder suicide in Phoenix

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Team to study areas burned by...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say that a child has been rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning in a Chandler neighborhood. Police say it happened at a home near Frye and Alma School roads around 11 a.m. It’s not clear if the near-drowning happened inside or outside of the house however officers say the boy is three-years-old and was taken in critical condition. There is no further information about what led up to the incident.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

16-month-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 16-month-old boy died at a hospital after being pulled from a pool near 51st Avenue and Bell Road Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a drowning call around 5:40 p.m. Officials say the boy was pulled from the pool and family began CPR prior to crews arriving.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy