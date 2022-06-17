ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawk Eye

High bids, lack of contractor interest delay Wapello sewer, street repair work

By Jim Rudisill
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

WAPELLO — Progress is apparently being made on repairs to a pair of downtown Wapello buildings that were declared unsafe last year, but an effort by the city council to learn the full status of the building repairs was cut short Thursday when the building owner failed to attend the city council meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, Dean Jensen of Letts was scheduled to meet with the council and discuss the repairs he has been making on the buildings for the past several weeks.

However, city clerk Mike Delzell reported after the meeting that Jensen had been unable to attend because of a family conflict. Delzell did not indicate if the council will ask Jensen to attend a later meeting.

In other action, the council forwarded a request to vacate a portion of Spring Street to the city’s planning and zoning commission. The council initially received the request earlier this year, but delayed any action until an opinion from city attorney Adam Parsons was provided.

In his opinion, Parsons said a portion of the land included in the request had been donated to the city with a deed restriction that it be used by the public in perpetuity. That restriction did not include about 66 feet of the platted Spring Street.

Delzell also reported the city is continuing efforts to seek bids for street repair work, but has continued to run into a lack of interest by contractors. He said the lack of bids meant the council took no action on street paving projects for this year.

Although the council did take action on a sanitary sewer lining project, the action will actually mean no sewer lining work will be completed this year.

The council agreed to accept a recommendation from Delzell and reject all bids for the work. The bids that had been submitted were higher than the engineering estimate for the work and Delzell said the council now will look at rebidding the work after the first of the year.

In the meantime, Delzell said a local contractor will be contacted about repair two bad areas on South Sixth Street.

Delzell also reported the council approved the May 2022 treasurer’s report; and approved the transfer to the city’s debt service fund of $12,774 from the water fund and $32,318 from the road use fund to cover a loan payment on the 2015 Second Street Sidewalk & Street Improvement Loan.

The council also agreed to allow Delzell to pay any bills that require payment prior to the end of Fiscal Year 2022.

In final action, Delzell reported the council approved across-the-board 5% salary hikes for all city employees for FY 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Fort Madison couple gears up for fight with Navigator over Heartland-Greenway pipeline

FORT MADISON – A Fort Madison couple is among many Lee County residents fighting to keep a carbon capture pipeline from being built in Lee County. The Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline is being proposed to run diagonally northwest to southeast through Iowa for a total of 810 miles, including more than 50 miles of pipeline buried in Lee County. The entire pipeline would run approximately 1,300 miles through five states.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Scott County announces road closure to begin Monday

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department. The road may be closed for 45 working days. Iowa Bridge &...
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, June 20, 2022

06/17/22 – 8:38 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1900 block of Avenue M. 06/17/22 – 1:40 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1300 block of Avenue E. 06/17/22 – 6:56...
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Spring Street#Urban Construction#Wapello
KCJJ

Washington County deputies respond to emergency airplane landing near Riverside

An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KWQC

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
BETTENDORF, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Bittner son sues his mother in dispute over will

The family of the late R. Richard Bittner, a widely known Quad-City attorney, is in a dispute over his will. Bittner, 90, died in 2019. He had represented Palmer College, chaired various banks and served as chief executive officer for the Bechtel Trusts, a fund that's given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Quad-City charities and community projects. The new YMCA in downtown Davenport bears Bittner's name.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

1 injured in motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
KALONA, IA
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Best Western SteepleGate Inn is sold

After nearly 40 years of owning and operating the Best Western SteepleGate Inn in Davenport, Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced the sale of the hotel to Global Brothers Davenport, LLC. It is a bittersweet end of an era for FHG. The decision to sell one of the company’s flagship hotels...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Rep. Ashley Hinson addresses gun violence

The "Tribute to Heroes" ceremony is the signature event of the ongoing Freedom Festival which kicked off earlier this week. Barn Dance and Barbeque for adults with special needs kicked off in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Around 80 guests and 70 volunteers took part in the event with...
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday as 46-year-old Kevin Ford, Rock Island County. Gustafson said Monday that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Rock Island officers responded to the 1300 block...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Investigation continues into two drowning deaths Saturday

Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.
ourquadcities.com

Police: 2 arrested after high-speed chase; officers find gun in SUV

Two Davenport men face charges after law enforcement officers say a high-speed chase Sunday ended with a crash and officers found a gun in an SUV. Jamail Jalloh, 39, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon, and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Multiple people…two of them armed… arrested outside IC nightclub early Sunday morning

Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy