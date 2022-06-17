High bids, lack of contractor interest delay Wapello sewer, street repair work

WAPELLO — Progress is apparently being made on repairs to a pair of downtown Wapello buildings that were declared unsafe last year, but an effort by the city council to learn the full status of the building repairs was cut short Thursday when the building owner failed to attend the city council meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, Dean Jensen of Letts was scheduled to meet with the council and discuss the repairs he has been making on the buildings for the past several weeks.

However, city clerk Mike Delzell reported after the meeting that Jensen had been unable to attend because of a family conflict. Delzell did not indicate if the council will ask Jensen to attend a later meeting.

In other action, the council forwarded a request to vacate a portion of Spring Street to the city’s planning and zoning commission. The council initially received the request earlier this year, but delayed any action until an opinion from city attorney Adam Parsons was provided.

In his opinion, Parsons said a portion of the land included in the request had been donated to the city with a deed restriction that it be used by the public in perpetuity. That restriction did not include about 66 feet of the platted Spring Street.

Delzell also reported the city is continuing efforts to seek bids for street repair work, but has continued to run into a lack of interest by contractors. He said the lack of bids meant the council took no action on street paving projects for this year.

Although the council did take action on a sanitary sewer lining project, the action will actually mean no sewer lining work will be completed this year.

The council agreed to accept a recommendation from Delzell and reject all bids for the work. The bids that had been submitted were higher than the engineering estimate for the work and Delzell said the council now will look at rebidding the work after the first of the year.

In the meantime, Delzell said a local contractor will be contacted about repair two bad areas on South Sixth Street.

Delzell also reported the council approved the May 2022 treasurer’s report; and approved the transfer to the city’s debt service fund of $12,774 from the water fund and $32,318 from the road use fund to cover a loan payment on the 2015 Second Street Sidewalk & Street Improvement Loan.

The council also agreed to allow Delzell to pay any bills that require payment prior to the end of Fiscal Year 2022.

In final action, Delzell reported the council approved across-the-board 5% salary hikes for all city employees for FY 2023.