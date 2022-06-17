ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Target Jurrien Timber Set To Stay At Ajax

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Jurrien Timber this summer even though the Dutch defender was one of United’s priority targets according to a report.

United have prioritised the defence as one of their action areas for the summer and were negotiating for the signing of Timber due to Erik Ten Hag’s demand for the player.

Timber played under Ten Hag at Ajax and made a positive impact which had prompted the managers demand to sign the player at United this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0xG5_0gE8zWyr00

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

United have already missed out on Darwin Nunez and are now set to also miss out on their top target in defence in Timber.

Timber is a flexible defender thats able to play both centrally and on the right hand side which would have been a great fit for Ten Hag’s new look squad.

However, according to Jamie Jackson;

“Jurrien Timber is set to remain at Ajax as he wants guaranteed first team football to secure his position with Netherlands at the World Cup.”

Ten Hag however, is intent that he can have a positive impact on the current defenders at the club.

“Ten Hag is intent that he help Harry Maguire and Raphaël Varane, his first-choice central defensive pairing, return a better campaign after each struggled last season, and is content with Victor Lindelöf as competition.”

