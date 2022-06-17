ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Winans Serenades His Daughter For Father’s Day With New Song “Always”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 19), and we have a treat for all the dads out there by way of a fellow father, GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Juan Winans.

He comes through today with a very special song for his daughter titled “Always” that all the #GirlDads out there will surely relate to.

A post shared by J U A N W I N A N S (@juanwinans)

Premiering the song here first for the Get Up! church, Winans describes “Always” as a tribute to his 11-year-old daughter Sophia that he shares with singer Lisa Kimmey of former Christian group Out of Eden. “I believe in fatherhood,” he wrote as a caption to his IG reveal of the single earlier this week (seen above), also writing, “My father, in spite of every human wrinkle, gave us what we needed. He protected us. He loved us. He defined us before any outside force could. He strengthened our weaknesses and promoted our strengths. He took us to church and he put church in us. I will always promote the value and beauty of present, loving, tender and strong fathers.”

Sophia even provides the perfect intro to the song that will warm the hearts of even the toughest Poppa Bears of the world!

Watch the official music video for “Always” by Juan Winans, and make sure to have an amazing Father’s Day this Sunday however you decide to celebrate:

