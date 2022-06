June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer. As the treasurer, she would oversee the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and Fort Knox, and would work with the Federal Reserve. Her signature, along with that of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will appear on the front face of a U.S. paper currency.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO