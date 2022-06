The next step toward what will be a major development in Camdenton is expected to be formalized during next week’s board of aldermen meeting. Mayor John McNabb says, at that time, the board will approve the annexation of about 600 acres into the city which will set the groundwork for phase-1 of the overall project “It will include space for a large hotel, somewhere in the range of 120 bed or larger, and it will also have a large retail space and multi-family apartment buildings, along with single family homes.”

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO