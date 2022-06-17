Three-Star Wide Receiver Amare Thomas Commits to Virginia Football
Thomas chose UVA over offers from Penn State, Jackson State, Coastal Carolina, Army, and several other schools
The pipeline of talented wide receivers streaming into the UVA football program is alive and well. Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers secured their first wide receiver commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 from Amare Thomas, who announced his commitment to Virginia on Friday afternoon.
Thomas, a three-star receiver from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, chose UVA over offers from Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Jackson State, Army, Liberty, USF, UAB, Tulane, Rice, and several other schools. Thomas took an official visit to Virginia from Monday through Wednesday this week and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers just two days later.
A 5'10", 180-pound wide receiver, Thomas is rated the No. 92 player in the country at his position and the No. 25 player from the state of Alabama per 247Sports.
Thomas is the fifth commitment in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023, joining offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th), running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th), cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th), and defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th).
