ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Bellevue, White Center, West Seattle and Burien

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcjbO_0gE8y5Vw00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Bellevue, Seattle and Burien.

The first Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1sBw_0gE8y5Vw00

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 18: 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 19: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,885,000
  • MLS Number: 1939445
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Year built: 1964
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Uj48_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVdzd_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdtlm_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD5pL_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmPES_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0yob_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpQde_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeWYw_0gE8y5Vw00

MAP:

Next up – opportunity knocks at this original mid-century basement rambler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pn2f1_0gE8y5Vw00

The hardwoods can look amazing again!

Great living room w/picture windows & fossil stone FP opens to a formal dining.

The galley kitchen gives way to a sm breakfast area & backyard access.

3 bdrms, 1 bath will need some love.

Downstairs has a bonus room, then the rest is unfinished, w/workshop, furnace, water heater plus LOTS of storage and open space ready for your creativity.

Located on a large corner lot w/fenced back & side yards, an area for a dog run, garden or RV. Carport & detached garage! Fun slide, too.

Nearby freeways, Seattle, shopping & eateries in Burien, West Seattle & more!

Bring your ideas & tools to make it yours!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 10254 1st Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $489,000
  • MLS Number: 1952014
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1954
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,920 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,550 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1im7Ys_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Juiup_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9lob_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zAB6_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm3xk_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDN6L_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhoAz_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROmmr_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmguD_0gE8y5Vw00

MAP:

Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmFjA_0gE8y5Vw00

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.

Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.

Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $529,000
  • MLS Number: 1949250
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1930
  • Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0vq2_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GePwk_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKkt4_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vz6mL_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptlx5_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354AXc_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFQBG_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i91zS_0gE8y5Vw00

MAP:

The final Open House is an impressive 5 bed, 3 bath Burien home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt Rainier and Normandy Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArucN_0gE8y5Vw00

Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.

Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level.

Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.

Best views are from the top floor en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.

Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.

Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.

Newer 30-year roof, H2O & furnace.

Copper lines including main supply line.

A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort. This has something for everyone!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,049,950
  • MLS Number: 1946233
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1950
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI1Eg_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gwv13_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048zFJ_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25z2iu_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoX3d_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7YtQ_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZO8S_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqfTK_0gE8y5Vw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfdGP_0gE8y5Vw00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Business
Bellevue, WA
Business
City
Burien, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Burien, WA
Real Estate
City
White Center, WA
Burien, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#West Seattle#Open House#Rv#Water Heater#Housing List#Northwest Real Estate#Mls#Sqft#Fp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
369
Followers
872
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy