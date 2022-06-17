Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Bellevue, White Center, West Seattle and Burien

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Bellevue, Seattle and Burien.

The first Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 18: 2 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,885,000

MLS Number: 1939445

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Year built: 1964

Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – opportunity knocks at this original mid-century basement rambler:

The hardwoods can look amazing again!

Great living room w/picture windows & fossil stone FP opens to a formal dining.

The galley kitchen gives way to a sm breakfast area & backyard access.

3 bdrms, 1 bath will need some love.

Downstairs has a bonus room, then the rest is unfinished, w/workshop, furnace, water heater plus LOTS of storage and open space ready for your creativity.

Located on a large corner lot w/fenced back & side yards, an area for a dog run, garden or RV. Carport & detached garage! Fun slide, too.

Nearby freeways, Seattle, shopping & eateries in Burien, West Seattle & more!

Bring your ideas & tools to make it yours!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 10254 1st Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $489,000

MLS Number: 1952014

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1954

Approx. House SqFt: 1,920 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,550 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.

Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.

Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,000

MLS Number: 1949250

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1930

Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is an impressive 5 bed, 3 bath Burien home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt Rainier and Normandy Park:

Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.

Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level.

Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.

Best views are from the top floor en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.

Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.

Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.

Newer 30-year roof, H2O & furnace.

Copper lines including main supply line.

A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort. This has something for everyone!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,049,950

MLS Number: 1946233

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year built: 1950

Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

MAP: