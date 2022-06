A total of four Magic: The Gathering sets are slated to rotate out of the Standard format in the fall of 2022, shifting the meta while adding new content to the format. The Standard rotation in MTG takes place every fall, rotating out four sets that have been in the format for around two years. Each set leaving the Standard format remains playable in other Magic formats. The 2022 Standard rotation will take place on Sept. 9 with the release of Dominaria United. All sets released between the fall and summer of 2020 will rotate out of the Standard format at that time.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO