Free Summer Lunch Program in the Park Offered in the City of Temecula

With summer here, it’s time to think about keeping children eating healthy and engaged while school is out. The Temecula Community Services Department’s Human Services Division provides free lunches and enrichment activities to children and teens at the annual Summer Food Service Program. Lunches are served at the Michael ‘Mike’ Naggar Community Park (29119 Margarita Road) every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday beginning June 21, 2022 through August 4, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, or until meals are gone. Meals are served on a first come, first serve basis. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 years old and younger, or adult with disabilities may come to eat. Meals are not intended for organized programs or private organizations. Parent supervision is required.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like City of Temecula to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit http://fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer.

For more information, please contact the Human Services Division at (951) 694-6464.