Carrie Underwood Shares Why She & Mike Fisher Make 'Such A Great Team'

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher clearly go together like “ Denim & Rhinestones .”

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot nearly 12 years ago, in July of 2010. Since then, the powerhouse country artist and former NHL star have welcomed two sons together , Isaiah , 7, and Jacob , 3. Underwood, who credits her own dad as an “incredible” father, gushed over the way her husband interacts with the kids. She said in a statement, shared by her record label:

“Well, I am very lucky in my life to have two incredible fathers – my own father and then I get to watch my husband be a father to our boys – strong, amazing men, I am very lucky to be around them. Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that, so we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extra-curricular activities. I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too. So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy. Obviously, he’s just a very Godly father, as well. He keeps God as the center of our family and gets to teach our boys all about that, as well. So, he’s just a great guy all around.”

Underwood and Fisher have long supported one another, including as a family and through their work. Fisher shared on Instagram when his wife’s latest highly-anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones , released on June 10: “Incredible album! Get it you won’t regret it! Proud of you [Carrie Underwood].”

The project is one that is packed with “a lot of songs that could be kind of considered ‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh,” she previously explained , adding: “I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person, as an artist. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work. …I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun.” Find the album on iHeartRadio here .