Gunther has impressed many "people of influence" in WWE, but that isn't a new thing. The former WALTER had plenty of people on his side all along, as his lengthy NXT UK Title reign indicated, but we're told that many things have put him in favor with WWE. Among them include his move to the United States, and his dedication to his diet and training. Those that we spoke to within WWE said that Walter getting in shape and being willing to move to the United States after not seeming interested in the latter was a good sign for him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO