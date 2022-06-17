ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Registration now open for Wyoming County 4-H Camp

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that 4-H Camp will be returning to Wyoming County and that registration is now open.

The youth development program – which places an emphasis on the honing of skills such as leadership, citizenship, and life skills – will be holding camp in Wyoming County for the 9-12 and 13-17 age groups.

Camp will be held at Panther State Park in Panther, WV for both groups, with the 9-12 age group attending July 25 – July 29, and the 13-17 age group attending June 27 – July 1.

Attendance will be $20 per participant, with camp scholarships available for those who may need one. Requests for a camp scholarship can be sent to raegan.devor@mail.wvu.edu.

Camp applicants must have an account with ZSuite, which can be created at 4H.ZSuite.org.

Registration is required for camp attendance, and due to limited space, walk-ins will not be accepted.

More information can be found here at the Wyoming County 4-H website.

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

