ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Nicky Lopez loses to KC Royals in salary arbitration

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0agr_0gE8voUX00
Blue Jays Royals Baseball Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez gets the force out on Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio at second, but couldn't make the play to first during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals on Friday and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record.

Teams lead 8-3 with just three cases pending, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Miami catcher Jacob Stallings. Hearings are scheduled through next week.

Melinda Gordon, Scott Buccheit and John Woods made the Lopez case decision on Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 27-year-old shortstop and second baseman is hitting .214 with five RBIs and four steals this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

In earlier decisions, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million) lost their cases.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million), Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

5 Cardinals Players With the Best Chances to Make the All-Star Game

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of very good players on their roster. But do they have the talent to make the All-Star Game this year?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently leading the NL Central in the standings. Now, although it wasn’t neccessarily for their good play but the Milwaukee Brewers bad play, they still have the lead. But, do they have enough talent to back up their standing?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dani Welniak Leaving KCTV5: Where Is the Kansas City Sports Reporter Going?

Dani Welniak has won hearts both in and out of the gridiron. Kansas City is particularly attached to the sports director and anchor on KCTV5. But Dani Welniak recently announced she is leaving KCTV5 in June 2022 and wrapped her final broadcast of KSMO-TV’s The Locker Room Show. Her fans and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know what’s next in her career and where she is going next. They are especially curious if she will continue to live in Kansas City or if she is relocating. Here’s what Dani Welniak said about leaving KCTV5.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players find new homes with Cardinals, Patriots

A few former members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster found new homes for the 2022 season in the last few days, including LB Ben Niemann. While our primary focus is all about the current state of the Kansas City Chiefs roster, the truth is we remain interested in what’s happening with former players who played at Arrowhead Stadium even after they’ve last donned the red and gold. That means our interest was piqued when we heard about new faces in new places in recent days as former Chiefs fortunately had the chance to extend their careers with new teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy