ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids officials celebrate rededication of Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaHMF_0gE8uzzV00

City officials rededicated Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on Friday following a rehabilitation project.

According to Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, public use of the large-scale piece of art had taken its toll over the last 20 years.

Marquardt says the improvements at Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle have restored, elevated and preserved it for years to come.

The 3.5-acre Ecliptic was created in 2000 by noted artist and architect Maya Lin.

“When this space was first dedicated over 20 years ago, we never could have anticipated Ecliptic’s success,” Marquardt said. “With over 700,000 annual visitors, it was clear that this project would benefit the residents of Grand Rapids and beyond in a major way.”

Improvements at Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle include upgrades to the existing stage, replacement of the existing concrete rings with durable granite, renovations to the restroom building, new granite and wood benches, interpretive signage, upgraded trail surfacing, and additional shade trees.

Grand Rapids officials say a new 3D bronze plaque and sitemap will be installed later this summer.

The Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle Conservancy works to support the continued conservation of the artwork and its function as a central gathering place in Grand Rapids.

“Over the years since its initial installation, Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle has become the beating heart of Grand Rapids' urban center,” said Tripp Frey of the Conservancy. “This important renovation honors Maya Lin’s artistic vision and ensures the space can be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

What is This Former Grand Rapids Landmark on the Corner of Ottawa and Lyon?

They began building this classic Gothic Victorian-era building in 1885. It officially opened in 1889 and was the architectural pride of Grand Rapids in it's time. The Grand Rapids Metropolitan area only had a population of around 75,000 when the building was dedicated with a ribbon cutting and grand ceremony, and thousands turned out to see the magnificent structure with it's beloved clock tower. What was it? This was Grand Rapids City Hall, and it was on the corner of Ottawa and Lyon, downtown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Chalk Art Festival 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan artists and creators came together to beautify Grand Rapids’ sidewalks with vibrant chalk art for the 2022 “West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.” Hosted by the Byron Community Wellness Center at Tanger Outlets Mall from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, the event featured live chalk drawings, a chalk experience for kids, judging of art, chalk art awards, and art viewings for the public.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Marquardt
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Maya Lin
WOOD

A hidden gem that’s perfect for your special day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. So many people these days are choosing to mark that occasion at a place that is unique and memorable. We found that place. It’s elegant, off the beaten-path with all kinds of special amenities. eightWest is excited to introduce you to Twin Gables Wedding and Event Center in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Ecliptic#Art
muskegonchannel.com

Tiger Pride Continuing the Legacy - A Documentary Film

Muskegon Heights is a town in Muskegon County, Michigan. For decades, the town is often portrayed negatively by many with unfair stereotype of its community members. This is their take on their stories in their own words. Tiger Pride - Continuing The Legacy, a documentary film about Muskegon Heights, watch the full movie here.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy