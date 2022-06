Recently, there have been a rise in the Alabama artists to enter the hip hop industry. From Yung Bleu to Big Yavo; Alabama has become a great contender in rap community. One of these artists on the rise is Dope Official. Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama; a town located not far from Mobile, AL. According to Dope, “rap influences were the OG’s from my neighborhood, people like “Wild Hawg Records” “Bama Heat” DJ Ice D (RIP) and others were bosses in the streets.” Hip Hop always fascinated Dope and at age 15 he began rapping. Currently Dope has one album & 2 two mixtapes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO